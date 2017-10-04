An Inkster tax preparer has been indicted for fraud, federal officials said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Michigan has indicted Gary Hairston, the owner of Gary Y Hairston & Co PLLC, on 26 counts of preparing fraudulent tax returns, according to Stuart Goldberg, Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Hairston is accused of filing fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service on behalf of his clients from 2010 to 2014. Officials said he reported fake businesses and falsely claimed tax credits to get his clients refunds to which they weren't entitled.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison for each count and fines, Goldberg said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yIXa8b