Dwuan Parkman

A 46-year-old Westland man was given a long prison term Thursday for raping a flight attendant in a hotel room near Detroit Metro Airport last year.

Judge Michael Hathaway of Wayne County Circuit Court sentenced Dwuan Parkman to 35 years for rape and 20-30 years for home invasion in the June 2016 incident.

Parkman was convicted last month by a Wayne County jury of sexually assaulting the 18-year-old flight attendant. It was the second trial for Parkman on charges of first- and third-degree criminal sexual assault and home invasion. His first trial, held in February, ended in a mistrial.

Authorities say Parkman broke into the woman’s room and attacked her at the hotel in the 9500 block of Middlebelt on June 20, 2016. He reportedly followed the woman to the hotel after she met with co-workers at a nearby restaurant.

The flight attendant, employed by Air Georgian, a Canadian airline, testified during a preliminary examination for Parkman in August 2016 that she was staying at the Days Inn on Middlebelt near the airport. She testified she heard a knock on her door but didn’t see anyone when she answered it and fell asleep, only to be awakened by the sexual assault.

“I feel asleep and woke up and a man was on top of me,” the woman said during the preliminary hearing.

She testified that she didn’t know Parkman and had never seen him before.

