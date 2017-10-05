Buy Photo A bus passes by the Detroit Department of Transportation offices building at 1301 E. Warren in Detroit. Under an agreement, the city would give Wayne County a portion of the DDOT property in exchange for the shuttered American Motors Corp. headquarters on the city’s west side. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Wayne County has struck a tentative deal for a land swap with the city that will be a key piece in billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert’s proposal to bring a soccer stadium to Greektown and build a criminal justice complex elsewhere.

Under the agreement, the city would give Wayne County a portion of a Detroit Department of Transportation property near Interstate 75 and Warren in exchange for the shuttered American Motors Corp. headquarters on Plymouth near Schaefer on the city’s west side.

“This agreement gets us one step closer to a deal with Rock Ventures,” said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in statement. “Acquiring this land was one of the significant hurdles to Rock’s proposed criminal justice complex. We worked out a tentative deal that makes a lot of sense for the city and county, and we look forward to finalizing the agreement.”

Gilbert is trying to convince the county to green-light a $520.3 million proposal that would build the criminal justice complex, which includes a jail, on the DDOT property under the condition that Wayne County acquires the land from the city.

In exchange for the complex, Gilbert’s Rock Ventures wants to use the unfinished jail site in Greektown for a $1 billion mixed-use development anchored by an MLS soccer stadium and high-rise buildings. That development could have more than a $2.4 billion economic impact, the company has said.

The Detroit City Council, Wayne County Commission and Wayne County Land Bank Board must approve the land swap, officials say.

Mayor Mike Duggan said in a letter to Evans that he planned to recommend the deal to the City Council.

“The city is swapping land we don’t need to the county to enable the county to build a criminal justice center,” Duggan said in a news release. “In exchange, the county is swapping a vacant parcel in west Detroit that the city wants to take on as a redevelopment project to improve the neighborhood. This is a win-win.”

The deal grants Wayne County a piece of the DDOT property located behind the bus terminal so operations will not be disrupted, according to the county.

The DDOT site houses administrative offices and bus maintenance facilities.

Evans said in late July that he was focusing on Gilbert’s offer, which was competing with Chicago-based Walsh Construction’s proposal to finish the jail at its current location on Gratiot.

Last week, Wayne County extended a $500,000 stipend agreement with Walsh to keep the firm’s proposal on the table as it looks to reach an agreement with Gilbert.

Rock Ventures’ plan calls for a criminal justice complex with a 2,280-bed jail, courthouse, prosecutor offices, sheriff administrative offices and a juvenile detention facility at a cost of $520.3 million. The county would be on the hook for $380 million. Rock Ventures vowed to cover the risk for all cost overruns.

Wayne County still is waiting for IRS approval to use the existing jail bonds on the Rock Ventures’ proposed site instead of the Gratiot property, officials say.

The former AMC headquarters is a 1.4 million-square-foot facility. Until late 2009, Chrysler Group LLC owned the building where 1,000 employees designed Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. In 2010, the building was sold in the company’s bankruptcy.

The county included the deteriorating building in its 2015 tax foreclosure sale but was unsuccessful after the winning auction bidder didn’t pay a $500 bid.

Construction on the original $220 million county jail project in Greektown began in 2011, under then-Wayne County Executive Bob Ficano. That 2,000-bed project across the street from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice was later halted in June 2013 after $100 million in overruns and charges of corruption.

About $151 million was spent in construction, acquisition and design of the jail, with much of the work done underground, according to officials.

The half-finished jail has sat unused at a cost of $1.3 million a month, county officials estimate.

