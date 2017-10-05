Share This Story!
Westland senior apartment fire leaves 1 injured
1 injury reported in Thomas Taylor Towers blaze in Westland
Westland senior apartment fire leaves 1 injured
A fire at Thomas Taylor Towers in Westland on Thursday left one person hospitalized, authorities said.
The person at the complex was hospitalized for smoke inhalation in the fire Thursday evening. No other injuries were reported, Westland police said.
Taylor Towers, a senior citizen complex, is at 36500 Marquette, behind the Westland City Hall.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze was ongoing, Westland police said.
