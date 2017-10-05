Police are investigating a fire at Taylor Towers in Westland, a senior apartment complex. (Google Maps) (Photo: Google Maps)

A fire at Thomas Taylor Towers in Westland on Thursday left one person hospitalized, authorities said.

The person at the complex was hospitalized for smoke inhalation in the fire Thursday evening. No other injuries were reported, Westland police said.

Taylor Towers, a senior citizen complex, is at 36500 Marquette, behind the Westland City Hall.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze was ongoing, Westland police said.

