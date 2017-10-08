Torino privately messaged Redford Township Police on Facebook and then police made the message public saying "challenge accepted." (Redford Township Police Department) (Photo: Redford Township Police Department)

Redford Township — A wanted man challenged the Redford Police Department on social media saying he would turn himself in if their next post received 1,000 shares.

Champagne Torino, or Michael Torino, started the dispute with the department on Friday by commenting on the department's Facebook page on a post about a home home invasion saying, "You guys suck!"

Torino is wanted on existing warrants, according to the department's post accepting the challenge. The department warns in a later post that he will be blocked from the page for his repeated comments.

"Michael, given your veiled threats to residents and officers on other threads, and your inability to engage in constructive dialogue on this page, this is your one warning. If it continues you will be blocked."

The dispute began on Oct. 6 when Torino commented on a Police press release on their Facebook page. (Screenshot) (Photo: Screenshot)

Later on Friday, Torino challenged police in a private Facebook message saying if their next post received 1,000 shares, he would turn himself in, bring a dozen doughnuts to the station and pick up litter around public schools.

The department accepted the challenge and made public his private message and after one hour, their post received 1,000 shares.

On Saturday, the department posted that "Mr Torino stated he will be in this coming week to turn himself in. We will let everyone know when he does."

As of Sunday, the post has received over 3,600 shares and a dispatcher said Torino had not turned himself in.

Redford Township Police thanked those who shared during the challenge and said, "It is our experience everyone gets caught at some point."

srahal@detroitnews.com

