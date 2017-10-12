Kyle Vasher, who works at Amazon's fulfillment center in Livonia, recieved the facility's first order for an item, custom-fit all-terrain car floor liners. (Photo: Amazon)

Internet retail giant Amazon's fulfillment center in Livonia has gone live, a company spokeswoman said.

Olivia Sievert said its Livonia facility has received its first customer order. The first order was for custom-fit all-terrain car floor liners, she said.

The $90 million regional fulfillment center is Amazon's first in Michigan. The nearly 1-million-square-foot facility specializes in larger items such as home decor and sports equipment. The center, which is expected to employ 1,000, sits on the former site of General Motors' Spring and Bumper Plant.

Sievert also said the Seattle-based company is hiring for more than 120,000 holiday season positions across the country, including 1,500 for its facilities across Michigan.

For information or to apply for a holiday job, visit www.amazon.com/peakjobs.



