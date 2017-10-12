Floyd Galloway Jr. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News file)

A Wayne County judge Thursday lowered the bond for the man charged with an attack on a female jogger in Livonia and whom authorities are investigating as possibly having a connection to a missing Farmington Hills woman.

Third Circuit Court Judge Mark Slavens cut the cash bond for 30-year-old Floyd Galloway Jr. of Berkley from $750,000 cash to $350,000 cash during a hearing. If Galloway’s bail is posted, he will have to wear a tether and be under house arrest with his parents.

The defendant’s attorney, John Dakmak, had requested $50,000 cash bond with the condition that his client wear a tether and be under house arrest at his parents’ home.

Slavens denied Dakmak’s request to lower Galloway’s bond, saying he is a danger to the community. Before the ruling, the judge told the lawyers: “I have no intent in taking the other matter (the Danielle Stislicki disappearance case) into account.”

Stislicki went missing around 5 p.m. Dec. 2 after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield in the area of Telegraph near 10 Mile. Stislicki had asked to leave work earlier than scheduled and had plans to meet up with a longtime female friend but never arrived to meet the woman, according to police.

Dakmak said Galloway needs to be released so he can assist in his own defense. Galloway, said Dakmak, has been under heavy scrutiny since December in the case and had not fled.

“He will appear (back in court),” said Dakmak. “He’s not a risk to the community at large.”

But Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Danielle Bennetts urged Slavens not to lower the bond and told him he had the judicial power to even raise the bond. Bennetts said Galloway is accused of four counts in the jogger case and that he choked the woman three times and that “his DNA is on her clothing.”

Bennetts added that Galloway “is absolutely 100 percent a flight risk” and that he is facing charges that could put him in prison for life.

Galloway is accused of repeatedly choking a female jogger after allegedly grabbing her during a run through Hines Park in Livonia on Sept. 4, 2016.

He was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. He later was charged with assault with intent to murder.

Galloway’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29.

Anyone with any information about the disappearance of Stislicki is urged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

