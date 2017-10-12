Buy Photo Dearborn Public School officials say a hazing incident at Fordson High School was an isolated, “rogue” event for which the youths involved have been identified and disciplined. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dearborn Public Schools officials have investigated an alleged hazing incident at Fordson High School.

In a letter to parents this week, Principal Heyam Alcodray said administrators had learned about the alleged episode on school property. Details were not disclosed, but Alcodray described it as an isolated, “rogue” incident and said the youths involved have been identified and disciplined.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy, and will not be allowed at Fordson High School,” the letter read. “Hazing is a form of bullying and can be considered harassment. The consequences for taking part in such activities can be severe and have legal implications as well.”

Alcodray also apologized to the victim, whose age and gender were not released.

In a statement posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Glenn Maleyko addressed rumors and stories circulating online.

“Confidentiality and student privacy law prohibits my ability to provide details. However, I can confirm it was not an incident of rape,” he wrote. “These were students involved in behaviors that we will not tolerate in this district. All responsible are being dealt with appropriately and we have been in contact with the Dearborn Police to determine if any further legal action will be taken.”

