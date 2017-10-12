Buy Photo Attorney E. Powell Miller, left, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson discuss their lawsuit against drug makers over the opioid crisis during a news conference Thursday in Detroit. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Oakland and Wayne counties are suing several pharmaceutical makers over what they call "deceptive marketing practices" amid a rising number of opioid deaths, officials said Thursday.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced their counties' joint federal lawsuit against drug makers at a news conference at the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit.

"The opioid industry has taken a page out of big tobacco's playbook," Patterson said Thursday in a statement. "They utilized misleading information, marketing campaigns, and studies to convince the public that their product was safe. They put profits over people and now people are paying the price, some with their lives."

Their suit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, alleges several drug makers intentionally misled doctors and patients about their products' appropriate uses, risks and safety while downplaying the risks of addiction.

"This is a full-blown health crisis from which the drug companies made billions," Evans said in a statement. "People are dying and lives are being ruined by addiction as this horrible tragedy unfolds. We see the devastation every day in our hospitals, in our jails, and at the morgue, and it's getting worse. There has to be a price paid when corporations show such disregard for human life."

The Miller Law Firm PC and Robbins, Geller, Rudman and Dowd LLP are representing the counties in the suit.

The lawsuit seeks to stop drug companies from making further false or misleading statements about opioids and stop them from not reporting suspicious drug orders. It also seeks legal costs and damages from the pharmaceutical companies.

"There was a concerted, and tragically successful effort to get more doctors to prescribe these drugs while distorting the conversation about addiction," said E. Powell Miller, lead counsel for the counties on the case, in a statement. "As communities like Oakland and Wayne County continue to shoulder the burden of this epidemic, justice demands that the companies responsible pay for the tragedy they've created."

Officials declined to comment on how much each county was paying to retain the law firms representing them in the suit, but Miller said the end-game is to have the drug makers foot the bill after his clients win in court.

