Redford Township Police (Photo: Redford Township Police Facebook page)

Redford Township Police are investigating an alleged case of stranger danger.

Officials said the department received a report of a man attempting to abduct a 13-year-old boy on his way to Hilbert Middle School Thursday morning.

He told police he was walking on Kinloch south from the intersection of Grove in the area of Beech Daly and Six Mile when a man driving a blue, four-door car approached him and asked if he wanted a ride.

Police said after the boy said no, the man got out of his car and grabbed the student's wrist. The boy was able pull away from the suspect and ran to school, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, 6-foot-1-inch tall with a medium build and a gray beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black hat.

Police said anyone with information about the suspect should call (313) 387-2555 and refer to case #17-07002.

Officials also said they are interested in video footage captured by home security cameras in the area.

