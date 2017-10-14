The Subway restaurant at 14331 Woodward Avenue was raided after employees were suspected of selling marijuana. (Photo: Google Maps)

Two men at a Highland Park Subway restaurant have been arrested and are accused of serving up more than foot longs, police say.

Highland Park Police arrested the two men, whom police are not identifying, at the restaurant in the 14331 Woodward Ave. around 1 p.m. Friday, said city spokeswoman Marli Blackman.

Police were acting on a tip that marijuana was being sold out of the store, Blackman said.

One of the suspects was spotted trying to throw a garbage bag into a dumpster, Blackman said. That bag contained a "large sum of marijuana." At the same time, $5,000 was confiscated from inside the store, and police believe it belongs to the suspects.

The suspects' ages were not immediately available, though Blackman said they were in their late 20s or early 30s. One suspect is a manager and the other is an employee, she said.

The operations of the store itself were left unaffected, because police don't know if the owner was involved in the alleged scheme, said Blackman.

A bond hearing is expected to be held next week.

