Dearborn — The Arab American National Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing a history of discrimination in American popular culture.

“THEM: Objects of Separation, Hate and Violence” opens Saturday at the museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn. The exhibition features images and artifacts that stereotype minority racial, ethnic or religious groups, as well as those based on gender or sexual orientation.

Items include postcards and Halloween costumes.

The exhibition, with pieces that stretch from the early 20th century to the present day, was created by the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University. It was expanded with help from the Arab museum.

Organizers say the temporary exhibit is designed to expose “the prevalence of stereotyping in society,” but also aims to help “visitors resist these messages.”

