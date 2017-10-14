Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen Park Police Department at (313) 386-7800. (Photo: Allen Park Police Department)

An Allen Park man was arraigned Saturday on carjacking charges following an incident earlier in the week at a gas station.

Earl Joseph Larche, 37, was allegedly caught on camera trying to carjack a woman filling up her tank Thursday at a BP gas station near Roosevelt and Southfield.

The 24-year-old victim jumped in the passenger side of the vehicle, and with the aid of a male truck driver at the scene, was able to stop the car from leaving the station, surveillance video released by police showed.

The suspect was briefly captured by the truck driver but broke free and ran from the scene. An investigation by Allen Park police led to his eventual arrest.

Larche was arraigned in the 24th District Court in Romulus on Saturday.

After the incident, authorities released surveillance footage that showed the suspect casually walking, hands in pockets, toward the driver as she filled up a Chevy at around 1:15 p.m.

The man sidled up to her front door, swung it open, then attempted to speed off. Once the woman saw her car pulling away from the pump, her hand still on the hose, she leapt into the passenger side of the car.

Seconds later, as the driver attempted to slide past a tanker nearby, the tanker driver rushes to the vehicle and moves to pull the carjacker out. The pair is filmed in a prolonged tussle before the suspect sheds his outerwear and darts into traffic to escape.

The victim and the tanker driver were unharmed, police say.

