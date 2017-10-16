Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

One woman is dead and another is under arrest following a fatal shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory in Taylor.

Taylor police were called to the store in the 22300 block of Eureka at 7:05 a.m. Monday in reference to "one employee who shot another" police said in a statement. The store on Eureka is east of Telegraph in the city.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but she died from her injuries. Police are still working to notify the victim's family.

The ages of the two women were not immediately revealed. Police are in the early stages of the homicide investigation.

