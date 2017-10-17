Buy Photo Road signs and road construction materials. (Photo: John T. Greilick/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A number of road closures are in store for Metro Detroit motorists, state officials said Monday.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said ramps at the Interstate 75 and Lodge Freeway interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to seal concrete.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to the northbound Lodge and the ramp from southbound I-75 to the southbound Lodge, or M-10, will both be closed, according to officials.

MDOT recommends northbound I-75 to the northbound Davison Freeway to northbound M-10 and southbound I-75 to southbound Interstate 375 to Jefferson Avenue as detours.

In addition, MDOT has issued a travel advisory for Canton Road in Canton Township for this weekend.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, work crews will close all but one lane of westbound Ford Road between I-275 and Haggerty Road. Utility workers will remove a gas line, officials said.

The southbound I-275 ramp to westbound Ford Road will have only one lane open and motorists should expect long delays.

MDOT also said the same stretch of Ford Road will be completely closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Nov. 3 to 5 a.m. Nov. 6 to allow new concrete from the gas line work to cure.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ytZwc8