A Taylor woman was charged Tuesday with murder in the fatal-shooting of a co-worker at a Taylor store.

Sandra Lynette Waller, 49, faces counts of first-degree murder and felony firearm in the Monday death of Lorraine Maylynn Faison, 49, of Allen Park, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Taylor police were called to the Burlington Coat Factory in the 22300 block of Eureka at 7:05 a.m. Monday in reference to “one employee who shot another,” police said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office said Waller shot Ms. Faison once in the chest during an argument. Police were called to the store and found Waller with a gun in her waistband.

Waller was arrested, while Faison was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Waller is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 23rd District Court in Taylor.

