Westland Police seek help to identify the suspect shown here stealing approximately $1,000 worth of cigarettes from the Family Dollar Store located at 5745 S. Merriman on September 20th. If you can help contact Detective Gazdecki at 734-467-3250 Westland Police Department

Westland police are looking for a man who stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a store. (Photo: Westland Police Department)

A man walked away with around 15 cartons of cigarettes last month and police in Westland are asking for the public's help identifying him.

The theft took place on Sept. 20 at the Family Dollar on the 5700 block of South Merriman, at about 4:30 p.m.

A short video, provided by the Westland Police Department, shows the suspect walking out of the store carrying a blue bin, wearing a blue Nike shirt and a black-and-white hat, smiling big. The cigarettes were inside the bin, and police say they're worth about $1,000.

Police say the man got himself into an employee-only area of the store and accessed a locked container where the cigarettes had been stored.

Westland Police ask that anyone who knows the suspect's identity call (734) 467-3250, and ask for detective Gazdecki.

