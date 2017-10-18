Taylor police were called to the Burlington store in the 23000 block of Eureka where both women worked around 7:05 a.m. Monday on a call of an employee shooting a colleague. When police arrived, they found Waller with a gun in her waistband. (Photo: Google Maps)

The 49-year-old Taylor woman accused of shooting her co-worker to death was arraigned Wednesday and given a high bond on the charges.

Sandra Lynette Waller was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the death Monday of Lorraine Maylynn Faison, also 49, of Allen Park. Authorities say the two women had a brief argument and during the dispute Waller shot Faison once in the chest.

Taylor police were called to the Burlington store in the 23000 block of Eureka where both women worked around 7:05 a.m. Monday on a call of an employee shooting a colleague. When police arrived, they found Waller with a gun in her waistband.

Waller was arrested. Faison was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Waller was arraigned via video before 23rd District Court Judge Joseph Slaven and given a $250,000 cash bond. If bail is posted, Waller would have to wear a GPS tether, remain in the state, refrain from alcohol and drugs unless prescribed by a doctor, possess no weapons and have no contact with the Burlington store.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is appealing the bond, however. Worthy’s spokeswoman Maria Miller said in a press released Wednesday, “Under the law the defendant must be remanded to jail on a First Degree Murder charge.”

Waller, who remains in the Wayne County Jail, is due back in court for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30. Her preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6. Both hearings will be held in 23rd District Court in Taylor.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x5jUyZ