Police say the suspects arrived at the Family Dollar on Wayne Road in Romulus in a gold Buick Rendezvous. (Photo: Romulus Police)

Romulus Police are looking for a couple of men who got a George Foreman grill and some wireless speakers with a five-fingered discount at a Family Dollar store.

Officials said the theft happened at 7:10 p.m. last week Thursday at the store on Wayne Road between Wick and Ecorse roads.

Police said two men arrived at the store in an early 2000 gold Buick Rendezvous and entered the store.

One of the suspects took a portable George Foreman Grill that was near the front of the store, walked out to the vehicle with the machine and placed it inside the car, authorities said.

He is described as an African-American male, 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with a brown complexion and clean shaven. He was wearing a gray baseball cap with white lettering and a black bill. He also had on a gray, white and black T-shirt that read YOLO on it.

The other suspect, who had been driving, exited the store with the first suspect and opened the car's rear passenger-side door and stayed with the vehicle, according to police.

He is described as an African-American male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with a dark-brown complexion and a beard. He was wearing gold eyeglasses, a dark gray jacket, gray jogging pants and black shoes.

Then both men went back into the store where the first suspect grabbed two Cannon Bluetooth speakers that were also located near the business' entrance and took them to their vehicle, officials said.

Police said the other suspect then made a small purchase and left.

They drove away in the gold Rendezvous in an unknown direction, officials said.

The suspects' images were captured by the store's video surveillance system and police have released photographs of them.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call Romulus Police at (734) 942-6879.

