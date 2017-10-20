During an interview with FBI Violent Crime Task Force special agents, Abdi “admitted to numerous armed robberies” as well as attempted ones at CVS, Rite Aid and Family Dollar locations in Warren, Allen Park, Wayne, Eastpointe and other cities between June 26 and Oct. 18, investigators reported. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A Metro Detroit man facing federal charges on allegations he robbed nine businesses in Wayne and Macomb counties claimed he needed money to feed his children, authorities say.

According to a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court, FBI investigators identified Mohamed Mohamoud Abdi as a suspect in numerous armed robberies in the last four months — including one reported Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy in St. Clair Shores — that prompted an area-wide alert.

Later that day, a Grosse Pointe Woods police officer spotted Abdi in a white Buick Rendezvous with a stolen license plate seen at two other armed robberies Monday in Taylor and Lincoln Park. The man told the officer he had a gun in the car “because I did something stupid” and confirmed the CVS robbery, the affidavit stated.

After being taken into custody, Abdi said he had “messed up and did what he did to feed his twins” and admitted to robbing two other pharmacies in St. Clair Shores since July, according to the filing.

A search warrant for the Buick he drove led officers to recover $506 in a CVS bag, a loaded silver .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver as well as a green Michigan State University baseball cap authorities noted in other armed robberies they accuse Abdi of committing, the court document read.

During an interview with FBI Violent Crime Task Force special agents, Abdi “admitted to numerous armed robberies” as well as attempted ones at CVS, Rite Aid and Family Dollar locations in Warren, Allen Park, Wayne, Eastpointe and other cities between June 26 and Oct. 18, investigators reported.

“Since his arrest, agencies have been in contact with investigators indicating Abdi may be responsible for additional robberies in their jurisdictions,” they wrote.

During an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford on Thursday, Abdi said he was working but most of those earnings went to bills and caring for his fiancée, her two daughters and the couple’s twins born in August.

Stafford ordered Abdi held until a detention hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday and appointed an attorney with the Federal Defender Office.

Abdi’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

