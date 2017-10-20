Aerial photo of the Northville Psychiatric Hospital. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Police patrols around a former mental hospital in Northville Township will be increased for Halloween, officials said Friday.

Police said the township has a zero-tolerance policy on trespassing on the former Northville Psychiatric Hospital property.

"The Halloween season is upon us, and we are aware that this attracts ghost hunters and thrill-seekers," the department said in a statement. "The Northville Township Police would like to remind the public of the dangers associated with the vacant property. The buildings within the property are not in safe operating conditions and contain asbestos, broken glass, damaged floors and damaged walls."

Police said officers will arrest or cite anyone found on the property.

Officials said the department has made 400 trespassing arrests this year. The charge is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

