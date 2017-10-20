Ford's Woodhaven Stamping Plant (Photo: Google.com)

Police say an “active shooter” situation at the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodhaven that occurred around 9 a.m. Friday is under control.

Ford Motor Co. officials issued a statement about the incident and said an employee took his own life.

“Employees at Woodhaven Stamping Plant are safe after they were evacuated when a worker pulled a gun at the plant and shot himself,” the statement said. “Woodhaven Police are on the scene.”

“We’re just trying to make sure that the scene is secure at this time,” said Woodhaven Police Lt. Frank Zdankiewicz. “I don’t have any details as of yet, just to the fact that it’s still a fluid situation.”

Michigan State Police were also dispatched to the scene to assist Woodhaven police. Neither police departments could confirm reports of a diffused bomb threat or a suspicious package found at the plant, which was evacuated.

“We’re assisting them with what they characterize as an active shooter,” said Lt. Joseph Brodeur of the Michigan State Police. “That much I can tell you. We’ve got troops out assisting them. I think everything is under control at the moment.”

