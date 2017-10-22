A man in his early 20s is dead after another man in his 20s with a concealed pistol license shot him suspected of pulling is said to have pulled the trigger in an act of self-defense at a Highland Park gas station just after midnight Saturday, a city official said. (Photo: File)

A man in his early 20s is dead after another man in his 20s with a concealed pistol license shot him in an act of self-defense at a Highland Park gas station just after midnight Saturday, a city official said.

The CPL holder had driven with an unidentified passenger to the Sunoco gas station at Hamilton and Webb, east of the Lodge Freeway. When he parked, two masked men came from the back of the gas station and started firing shots at the car.

Marli Blackman, spokeswoman for Highland Park, said details are being kept relatively sparse for safety purposes.

The driver, a concealed pistol license holder, was armed, and shot back, killing one of the shooters, who is described only as being in his "early 20s."

The second masked man, described only as a black male wearing all black, was able to get away.

Police consider the shooting a matter of self-defense, Blackman said. Police ask anyone with information on the suspects or the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers tipsters are kept anonymous, and receive awards if information they provide leads to an arrest.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yzHYhj