Westland's Police Department is asking the public for help to identify a suspect who stole credit cards and racked up a bill of more than $6,000.

Police released a photo of the suspect. They also said they believe he has been driving a silver or gray vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Westland Police at (734) 722-9600.

Officials said the suspect broke into a man's vehicle in Wixom and took the credit cards. The victim later learned the thief used the cards to make purchases at multiple Westland stores on Sept. 12.

