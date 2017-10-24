The University of Michigan-Dearborn authorities said an active police situation on campus that prompted a lockdown had been “peacefully resolved” by Tuesday morning.
The incident had been “isolated to Lot E5,” a tweet from UM-Dearborn said about 11:30 p.m. Monday. It had instructed anyone on campus to shelter in place until further notice. By 12:20 a.m., campus authorities said the incident had been resolved and it was safe to leave campus buildings.
The lockdown apparently was sparked by a man in a car in a parking lot who was threatening to harm himself, according to a tweet by Jack VanAssche, editor-in-chief of the Michigan Journal, UM-Dearborn’s weekly student newspaper.
