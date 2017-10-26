Harper Woods — A 14-year-old male student was being held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility Thursday after he was accused of making threats to shoot at students, Harper Woods police said.

Police said the student, who attends Harper Woods High School, was in custody after allegedly making threats during school hours.

Police said he has been suspended from school.

No one was injured and officers believe there is no additional danger to students or staff at Harper Wood schools.

David Rabbideau, assistant superintendent of Harper Woods, declined to comment on the incident or say if parents had been notified of the alleged threats.

The student is due in court for a hearing at 1 p.m. Friday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hcerQT