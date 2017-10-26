The incidents have been widely publicized and one of the alleged victims wrote about her attack in a post that went viral on Facebook. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a rash of robberies and sexual assaults in Detroit, Highland Park and on the Detroit/Hamtramck border in which women say they were snatched from their bikes, kidnapped and raped, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Aaron Rashard Steward, 22, and Quentin Davon Flemons, 19, both of Detroit with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and other offenses.

The pair are charged with an incident that occurred in Hamtramck around 6:03 p.m. Oct. 8.

Steward and Flemons are accused of kidnapping a 27-year-old Hamtramck woman who was riding her bicycle in the area of Denton and St. Aubin streets.

The woman told authorities she forced her into a vehicle and taken to an abandoned property in the 1600 block of Leslie, where she was assaulted and robbed before escaping.

Steward is charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle, receiving and concealing stolen property-firearm, felony firearm, unarmed robbery and stealing/retaining a financial transaction device.

Flemons has been similarly charged.

Steward and Flemons also are charged with an incident last year in Highland Park involving an alleged kidnapping.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Steward allegedly pulled a 31-year-old Highland Park woman off her bike in the area of Second Avenue and West McNichols around 3 a.m. July 18, 2016 and sexually assaulted and robbed her.

In that case, Steward is charged with kidnapping, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and related charges. Flemons has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unarmed robbery and stealing.

The two also are charged in an incident that occurred around 6:31 p.m. Sept. 30 in Detroit. Steward and Flemons allegedly kidnapped a 24-year-old Detroit woman from her bicycle on East Milwaukee near Orleans in Midtown.

The men allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle, robbed and sexually assaulted her, then released her.

In the Detroit case, both Steward and Flemons were charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, unarmed robbery and associated charges. Steward was arraigned Oct. 13 in the Detroit case and Flemons was arraigned Monday.

Both men faced arraignment Thursday in Hamtramck and Highland Park on the new charges.

Steward was jailed on a $1 million cash surety bond while Flemons received one for $500,000. Steward is due in court Oct. 30 for a preliminary examination for the September case out of Detroit and Flemons has a preliminary examination scheduled for Nov. 6.

