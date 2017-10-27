Police are looking for three people they believe were involved in a Tuesday shooting at the Crossings at Canton apartment complex. (Photo: Canton Public Safety Department photo)

Canton Police are asking the public for help to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting Tuesday.

Officials said the three individuals are believed to have been involved in the shooting at the Crossings at Canton apartments, located off of Interstate 275 and Joy Road.

Police have released video footage and photographs of at least two of the three people they seek.

Anyone with information about the individuals or the shooting should call Canton Police at (734) 394-5400.

