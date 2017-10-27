The Barnes & Noble store on Mack Avenue at the Detroit-Grosse Pointe Woods border is set to close in mid-January 2018, officials said Friday.

The bookseller chain, which sits at 19221 Mack Ave., next to St. John Hospital, is looking to relocate after their lease expired, said Jim Lampassi, vice president of real estate development at Barnes & Noble, in an email.

“We had discussions with the property owner in hopes of agreeing to an extension of the lease, but unfortunately we were unable to come to an agreement," Lampassi said.

Lampassi said they are actively looking at other locations in Grosse Pointe.

"We invite our valued customers to shop at the nearby Troy store and online at BN.com.”

