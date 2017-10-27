A 14-year-old Harper Woods High School student was charged with one count of disturbing the peace and one count of assault and battery Friday after he allegedly made a hand gesture toward another student.

The alleged incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the school in the 20200 block of Beaconsfield. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said the alleged incident, described by the teen’s lawyer as mimicking a gun gesture, was observed by a staff member at the school. The student was suspended pending an investigation.

The teen was arraigned before Referee Nick Bobak at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Greektown. He was given a personal bond of $1,000 under a condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses. The teen is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 before Referee Mona Youssef at the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

The teen’s attorney, David Jones, said the charges and the case are a “little overblown.”

“There was no threat,” Jones said Friday following the brief court hearing for his client. “He was teasing.”

Jones said his client has not been in trouble before and is a straight “A” student.

“This incident is under school and police investigation,” Harper Woods Superintendent Steven McGhee said in a statement late Thursday night. “All proper procedures are being followed. Our primary concern first and foremost is the safety and welfare of our students and staff. We will have complete statements once we have all of the facts.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ySKs8m