A Dearborn couple was charged in connection with a shooting incident at their home day care that left two children wounded.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges Wednesday against Timothy Eubanks and his wife, Samantha Eubanks, both 32.

The shooting occurred Sept. 27 at the couple’s home in the 3600 block of Harding. The prosecutor’s office alleges that Timothy Eubanks left the family’s home, leaving two unsecured handguns unsecured in an upstairs bedroom and also “knowing that the guns could endanger the lives (of) his six children.”

The couple’s older children, ages 10, 12 and 15, were at school when the shootings occurred.

Samantha Eubanks allegedly knew the guns were upstairs and that the could pose a danger to the lives of her children. Authorities say she was operating an unlicensed daycare with two 3-year-old boys, a 1-year-old boy and three girls, ages 4 months, 1 year and 3 years of age, knowing that firearms were upstairs that could endanger the lives of those children.

On the morning of the shooting, Samantha Eubanks was allegedly on the first floor of the couple’s house when she heard a noise upstairs around 10:19 a.m. She discovered that one of her 3-year-old sons had gone upstairs, found an unsecured handgun in the bedroom and shot a 3-year-old boy in the face and another 3-year-old in the shoulder.

The children were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The toddler shot in the shoulder has been released while the child shot in the face remains hospitalized. The Eubanks’ six children have been removed from their home and placed with relatives.

The couple is expected to turn themselves in to be arraigned at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in 19th District Court before Judge Gene Hunt.

Timothy Eubanks is charged with six counts of second-degree child abuse. He is accused of allegedly “knowingly and intentionally” to have acted in a way to cause serious physical harm, specifically leaving loaded firearms in reach of his six children ages 3-15.

Samantha Eubanks was charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the two 3-year-olds who were shot.

Samantha Eubanks also is charged with four counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the children at the home daycare who were not shot, plus an additional six counts involving exposing her own six children to the risks of being harmed because of the loaded firearms in her home.

