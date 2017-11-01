Inkster Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal Wednesday morning shooting.
Inkster Police Chief William Riley said officers were dispatched to the 28000 block of Parkwood near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue to respond to a report of gunfire.
Officers arrived and discovered a deceased African-American man who was shot multiple times next to a GMC Yukon, he said.
