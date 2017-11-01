Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Inkster Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal Wednesday morning shooting.

Inkster Police Chief William Riley said officers were dispatched to the 28000 block of Parkwood near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue to respond to a report of gunfire.

Officers arrived and discovered a deceased African-American man who was shot multiple times next to a GMC Yukon, he said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2zXWqgg