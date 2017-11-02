The shooting occurred Sept. 27 at the couple’s home in the 3600 block of Harding. The prosecutor’s office alleges that Timothy Eubanks left the family’s home, leaving two unsecured handguns unsecured in an upstairs bedroom and also “knowing that the guns could endanger the lives (of) his six children.” (Photo: James David Dickson / Detroit News)

Dearborn's police chief plans to discuss the charges filed against a couple who ran a home daycare center where two children were shot and wounded in September.

Chief Ronald Haddad has called a 10 a.m. news conference to brief the media on charges the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has filed against Timothy Eubanks and his wife, Samantha Eubanks, both 32. The prosecutor's office filed the charges against the couple Wednesday.

Officials said Wednesday they have charged Timothy Eubanks with six counts of second-degree child abuse, a felony. He is accused of allegedly “knowingly and intentionally” to have acted in a way to cause serious physical harm, leaving two loaded firearms unsecured and within reach of his six children, ages 3-15.

Authorities have charged Samantha Eubanks with two counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting.

She also is charged with four counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the children at the home daycare who were not shot, plus an additional six counts involving exposing her own six children to the risks of being harmed because of the loaded firearms in her home.

The two are expected to turn themselves in to be formally charged in the 19th District Court court at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

If convicted, Timothy Eubanks faces up to 10 years in prison for each child abuse count.

His wife faces up to 10 years in prison for the six child abuse charges, plus four or more years for the felony firearm charges. In addition, each of the exposing children to harm charges, which is a felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Officials said the shooting happened Sept. 27 at the Eubanks' home in the 3600 block of Harding, where police said they were running an unlicensed daycare center.

At the time of the shooting, two 3-year-old boys, a 1-year-old boy and three girls, ages 4 months, 1 year and 3 years of age, were at the home, according to police.

Timothy Eubanks and the couple's three older children, ages 10, 12 and 15, were not at the home, authorities said.

Police said Samantha Eubanks told them she was on the home's first floor at about 10:19 a.m. when she heard a noise upstairs.

She also told them she discovered one of her 3-year-old sons had gone upstairs, found an unsecured handgun in the bedroom and shot a 3-year-old boy in the face and another 3-year-old in the shoulder.

The children were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

