Authorities are investigating a reported shooting involving a police officer in Inkster on Thursday night.
Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter that detectives were headed to the Wayne County community for the incident as well as a second scene involving a homicide.
“No further information,” the post read. “Expect police presence.”
Inkster police referred all questions about the incident to MSP.
MSP’s public information officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
