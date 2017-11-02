Authorities are investigating a reported shooting involving a police officer in Inkster on Thursday night. (Photo: .)

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting involving a police officer in Inkster on Thursday night.

Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter that detectives were headed to the Wayne County community for the incident as well as a second scene involving a homicide.

“No further information,” the post read. “Expect police presence.”

Inkster police referred all questions about the incident to MSP.

MSP’s public information officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

