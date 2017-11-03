Champs Rotisserie and Spirits. (Photo: Google)

Grosse Pointe Woods — Wayne County's health department on Friday confirmed a local restaurant worker has Hepatitis A.

Management of Champs Rotisserie and Spirits at 20515 Mack Ave., in Grosse Pointe Woods contacted the department to report the employee's illness. Health officials are working cooperatively with the restaurant to schedule an employee vaccine clinic, officials said.

While no cases have been reported yet, customers who ate food at Champs Rotisserie and Spirits between Oct. 10 and Oct. 30 should watch for symptoms of Hep A which can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months.

The department said the ill worker is not currently working at the establishment and is receiving medical care. The restaurant remains open.

Champs is in close proximity to Uncle Paul's Pizza on 21215 Mack Ave., and Cabbage Patch Cafe & Catering on 15110 Kercheval Ave., in Grosse Pointe which temporarily closed in September for Hep A.

The department said over 480 cases of Hep A have been linked to the regional outbreak in Southeast Michigan since Aug. 1, 2016.

"We don't have a source for what's been causing this outbreak in Southeast Michigan. We're trying to be proactive and the restaurant is too," said Dr. Ruta Sharangpani, the department's medical director.

The virus is usually spread from person to person by consuming something that has been contaminated with the stool of a person with Hep A.

Hep A is a vaccine-preventable disease. If given within two weeks after exposure, Hep A vaccine or immunoglobulin can prevent illness. It is recommended that patrons who consumed food on or after Oct. 20 at Champs Rotisserie and Spirits receive the vaccine by Nov. 13, if they have not already been vaccinated.

The vaccine is available at the Wayne County Public Health Clinic located at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne as well as many clinics and pharmacies.

