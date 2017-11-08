A Dearborn Heights police officer has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a Wixom man on New Year’s Day, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday. (Photo: .)

A Dearborn Heights police officer has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a Wixom man on New Year’s Day, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the police officer, 32-year-old Larry A. Little, was driving a marked police car at a high rate of speed around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 1 at Van Born and Pelham Road in Taylor when it struck the car of Timothy Lee Turner, 59. Turner died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Little was on duty and riding with his partner when he allegedly drove at at high rate of speed in a 40-mph zone and struck Turner’s vehicle.

Allen Park Police assisted in investigating the fatal crash and then turned over the case to Michigan State Police.

Little was charged with reckless driving causing death, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He faces arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Monday in 23rd District Court in Taylor.

