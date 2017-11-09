Woronchak (Photo: Woronchak photo)

The chairman of the Wayne County Commission said Thursday he is running for state senate in 2018.

Gary Woronchak, D-Dearborn, said he filed documents for the election Thursday and will not seek re-election to the county commission next year. The election for state Senate will be held Aug. 7, 2018.

“My experience from different levels of government has prepared me to be an effective legislator for the 3rd District,” he said in a statement. “That experience uniquely positions me, compared to other candidates, to deliver results as a senator for residents of Detroit, Dearborn and Melvindale.

“I’ve demonstrated my ability to work across partisan divisions in a time when polarization is hurting the Legislature’s ability to find common ground solutions to pressing issues.”

Woronchak has served as chair of the county commission since 2011 and has been on the commission representing Dearborn, Allen Park and Melvindale since 2004.

Before that, he served as a state representative for six years.

The state Senate seat Woronchak is running for is currently held by Morris Hood, D-Detroit. Hood can't seek re-election to the post because of term limits.

