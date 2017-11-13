Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Four people are dead after an early Monday car crash on eastbound Interstate 94 at Allard at Harper Woods near St. Clair Shores.

The eastbound side of the freeway was closed for most of the morning, but all lanes were opened just after 7 a.m., per the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The fatalities were confirmed by a source familiar with the details, though unauthorized to speak on the matter. Michigan State Police are handling the crash investigation.

