Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

When authorities surveyed the scene of a deadly vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 94, they found four bodies amid the tangled mass of metal.

Inside, they found a 1 year old, strapped in a car seat in the back, alive.

Michigan State Police said a 2006 Buick SUV was traveling fast in the left lane when its driver “lost control while passing other traffic,” crossing three lanes of oncoming traffic before striking a bridge about 1:05 a.m.

The driver of the 2006 Buick SUV was Doreal Rodgers, 20, of Detroit. Her front seat passenger was Alesia Maddox, 20, also of Detroit. Rear passengers were Armonie Maddox, 18, of Detroit and brother of Alesia; and Ervin Johnson, 18, of Eastpointe.

None of the adults wore seat belts. All were killed instantly, authorities said.

The 1-year-old, the son of Alesia Maddox, was buckled in and had only minor injuries.

State police said “no evidence of alcohol or narcotics” emerged in the investigation.

Supporters have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

“We are in need of your support to raise $30,000 to bury our loved ones and see them to rest,” read a post on the page.

Some visitors to the site expressed their grief.

“R.I.P angels,” one user wrote. “My heart is broken.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hwTqUL