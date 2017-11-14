Buy Photo The long-closed Northville Psychiatric Hospital is scheduled to be torn down in 2018 (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Next year, the township of Northville will tear down the Northville Psychiatric Hospital, long viewed as a blight and a popular destination for trespassers.

In recent years, since acquiring the property containing the hospital in 2009, the township has had to spend about $100,000 a year securing the property, officials said.

Just last month, Northville Police Department, in an effort to ward off trespassers during the Halloween season, warned of its "zero tolerance" policy and its 400 trespassing arrests made to that point in the year.

Northville voters approved the acquisition of 350 acres around the property in 2009, at a cost of $23.5 million. Once it's torn down – demolition is expected between April and July – the plan is to turn the property at Seven Mile, just west of Haggerty, into a park and an open space.

In a statement from the township, supervisor Robert Nix said that "for the past several years, scrappers and trespassers have vandalized the property, spreading asbestos and (accelerating) the deterioration of the buildings." Environmental clean-up will now cost "millions" more than once quoted, Nix wrote.

Buildings on the site have been coming down for years. The power house, maintenance building and the smokestacks nearby were torn down; the removal alone of asbestos and waste cost $600,000.

But the nine-story hospital, which has two stories below-ground, has been the draw of the site. Its demolition is funded from the proceeds of the development of the former Scott Correctional Facility site at Five Mile and Beck. The township got the property for $1 from the state, and demolished the facility "without cost."

But the state had to sign off on any non-public use. Nix says he convinced it to do so by splitting the monies from the sale. This gave Northville $5 million to use to demolish the psychiatric hospital.

This month, the property will be fenced in, floodlights will be set up, video surveillance installed, and security will patrol outside of work hours. A year from now the demolition is scheduled to be complete.

