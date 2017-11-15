Blair (Photo: Taylor Police Department photo)

The city of Taylor has a new police chief and deputy chief, officials said.

Taylor Rick Sollars on Tuesday appointed Acting Police Chief John Blair the new head of the department and Commander Richard Hopper, deputy chief.

“We did a wide, in-depth search to find a new police chief and deputy chief,” Sollars said in a statement. “But as it turned out, we had the best people for the job right here in our own department. I couldn’t be happier.”

A 26-year veteran of the Taylor Police Department, Blair has served as acting chief since July 2017.

He has held various positions with the force, including road patrol, SWAT, firearms instructor, investigations and special operations.

Blair earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Police School of Staff and Command.

Hopper also has more than 20 years of experience with the department. He is currently in charge of the Investigative Division and Records Bureau. He also supervises internal affairs, hiring, recruiting, departmental freedom of information act requests, and technology related items.

He has Bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and is pursuing a Master's degree in Public Administration.

