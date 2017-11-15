The Michigan State Police Second District's special unit is investigating the death of a 3 year old Nov. 10.

The girl was brought by her family about 4 p.m. Friday to Oakwood Annapolis Hospital. Emergency room staff tried to resuscitate her, but she was dead when she arrived, police said in a statement.

Detectives responded to the hospital at 10:45 p.m. and the child's mother was taken into custody. She later was released, police said.

Police did not release the hometown of the girl.

" ... Detectives are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office on this investigation," the release said.

