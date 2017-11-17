Redford Township Police (Photo: Redford Township Police Facebook page)

Redford Township police are investigating a vehicle crash involving a school bus, officials said.

The crash happened at Plymouth and Beech Daly, they said.

No student injuries were reported and all of them were taken to Thurston High School by another bus.

However, police said the driver of the other vehicle was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays until the vehicles are cleared.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iq7ix9