Buy Photo A 12-year-old boy was killed in a Highland Park house fire Nov. 20, 2017. His 13-year-old sister survived. (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Highland Park — A 12-year-old boy died in a house fire "of undetermined origin" in Highland Park early Monday morning.

The fire was called in about 5:15 a.m., said Highland Park Police Chief Chester Logan, who was visibly upset about the incident Monday as he addressed reporters. The fire took place on the 200 block of Connecticut, which is south of the Davison Freeway and west of Oakland.

"We're determined to put our arms around this family, to do everything we can to get them through this," Logan said.

The 12-year-old boy's body was found on the third floor of the home, Logan said. His 13-year-old sister was able to escape the fire, but "suffered some burns" before running to get help.

The response was a multi-city effort that included the Detroit and Hamtramck fire departments and medics from Detroit, in addition to Highland Park police and fire.

It was not immediately known if the home had working fire detectors, Logan said.

Logan said police believe the two children were home alone, and that their mother was at work. She and her daughter are at an area hospital and the girl is being treated for her injuries.

"This hits everybody hard," Logan said. "Not only has a child died, (but) this is the holidays. Our focus should be on making children happy, not on tragedy."

Logan said arson investigators from the fire and police departments are working the case, trying to determine the fire's origin.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AWSGfs