File (Photo: Bryan Mitchell)

The Wayne County Lightfest remains closed on Monday, after being closed Saturday and Sunday, over flooding that has yet to recede on Hines Drive in Westland.

Some 250,000 guests visit the Lightfest annually, said Wayne County spokeswoman Whitney Lewis. Wayne County hails its Lightfest as the "largest holiday light show in the Midwest," with more than 100,000 lights burning in holiday themes.

This year's Lightfest started Nov. 16 and runs through New Year's Eve, but is closed for Christmas. Admission to Merriman Hollow Park in Westland for the Lightfest is $5 per car, and about 100,000 pay the admissions fee annually. Funds earned from the Lightfest are rolled back into the county park system, Lewis said.

Wayne County will issue an alert when the 2017 version of the Lightfest is back up and running again.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iAZUiG