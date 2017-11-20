Three Fordson High School students were arraigned Monday on assault and battery charges in connection with an alleged hazing incident involving another student. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News file)

Three Fordson High School students were arraigned Monday on assault and battery charges in connection with an alleged hazing incident involving another student.

The students and their parents attended the hearing before Wayne County Juvenile Court Referee Leslie Graves.

The Wayne County prosecutor charged the trio of sophomores on allegations that one of them exposed himself to a 13-year-old freshman in a locker room before football practice Oct. 9. All three students were charged with one count each of assault and battery.

Fordson High School principal Heyam Alcodray sent out a letter last month saying administrators had learned about the alleged episode on school property. Details were not disclosed, but Alcodray described it as an isolated “rogue” incident and said the youths involved had been identified and disciplined.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy, and will not be allowed at Fordson High School,” the letter read. “Hazing is a form of bullying and can be considered harassment. The consequences for taking part in such activities can be severe and have legal implications as well.”

Dearborn Public School Superintendent Glenn Maleyko also addressed rumors that circulated online and drew protests at Fordson High School.

“Confidentiality and student privacy law prohibits my ability to provide details. However, I can confirm it was not an incident of rape,” he wrote Oct. 12. “These were students involved in behaviors that we will not tolerate in this district. All responsible are being dealt with appropriately and we have been in contact with the Dearborn Police to determine if any further legal action will be taken.”

Alcodray also apologized to the victim, whose age and gender were not released by the superintendent.

Attorney Helal A. Farhat, who is representing one of the sophomores charged, said Monday: “There should not be a rush to judgment as to what happened in that locker room, to the extent anything out of the ordinary really did happen, and that remains to be seen.”

Attorney Amir Makled, who is representing another teen in the matter, said: “This wasn’t a case of sexual assault.”

He added: “This was amore a case of locker room banter of some young kids. Our client was not cupable.”

Makled said he could not answer detailed questions about the alleged incident.

A pretrial hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 before Judge Christopher Dingell of Wayne County Juvenile Court.

Mark Hicks contributed.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jI30EK