A 15-year-old was wounded Monday in a shooting reported in Inkster, Michigan State Police reported.

Authorities are still working to learn what led to the incident in the 3800 block of Henry Ruff.

The teen, who has not been named, was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, state police said in a statement. A condition was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Metro South SCP Inkster troopers are working with the MSP Special Investigation Section to follow leads on a possible suspect, officials said.

