A crash involving three vehicles killed a Sterling Heights man Tuesday on Interstate 275 and critically injured another driver.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. northbound I-275 near Ecorse in Van Buren Township.

A 30-year-old father from Sterling Heights was killed. A second driver was in critical condition at University Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The crash was under investigation by Michigan State Police's accident reconstructionist.

"This is a tragic incident that is amplified with the holiday season," MSP said in a news release. "MSP is asking all motorists to pay attention while driving and eliminate distractions until you reach your destination safely."

