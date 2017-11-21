A crash involving three vehicles killed a Sterling Heights man Tuesday on Interstate 275 and critically injured another driver.
Michigan State Police said the crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. northbound I-275 near Ecorse in Van Buren Township.
A 30-year-old father from Sterling Heights was killed. A second driver was in critical condition at University Hospital in Ann Arbor.
The crash was under investigation by Michigan State Police's accident reconstructionist.
"This is a tragic incident that is amplified with the holiday season," MSP said in a news release. "MSP is asking all motorists to pay attention while driving and eliminate distractions until you reach your destination safely."
srahal@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs