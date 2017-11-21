Buy Photo Floyd Galloway Jr., center (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

The Berkley man charged with attacking a female jogger in Livonia and questioned about a Farmington Hills woman’s disappearance has agreed to plead guilty in the Livonia assault.

Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, appeared Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference. The conference also came 11 days after he rejected a plea deal on the charges. His guilty plea to kidnapping means Galloway could face 16-35 years in prison. Prosecutors agreed to drop an assault with intent to murder charge in exchange for the plea.

Authorities accused Galloway of grabbing a 28-year-old female jogger on Sept. 4, 2017, as she ran through Edward Hines Park near Levan Road in Livonia and then repeatedly choking her.

The victim told police she was grabbed from behind, dragged down an embankment while being punched and strangled to the point of losing consciousness. Police also said the suspect demanded sex while he attacked her. She fought back and the man ran off. She was able to flag down a car before contacting police, according to authorities.

He was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. He later was charged with assault with intent to murder.

He faced up to life in prison for the assault with the intent to commit murder charge and the kidnapping charge.

Last month, a circuit court judge lowered Galloway’s bond from $750,000 cash to $350,000 cash. If Galloway posts bail, then he will have to wear a tether and be under house arrest with his parents.

Police have questioned Galloway in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, a Farmington Hills woman who vanished in December. They have also searched his Berkley home.

Galloway is a former security guard who worked for a company that previously provided security at the building in Southfield where Stislicki was employed. Galloway was acquainted with Stislicki during his security duties.

