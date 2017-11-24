Canton Township Police are investigating a two-car crash Friday that left a 37-year-old man in critical condition.
Police said the crash happened at about 12:10 a.m. in the area of Ford Road and Ridge Road.
Officials said it appears a Canton man was driving a red 2002 Chevrolet Corvette on Ford Road when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and was struck by a 2016 Cadillac that was traveling west. The Cadillac's driver is a 56-year-old Canton man.
Both were taken to a hospital in Ypsilanti, police said. The older motorist's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police said.
